A shocking incident of gun violence was caught on CCTV in Nanded, where an unidentified assailant opened fire on two people before fleeing the scene on a bike. The attack left one victim dead while the other remains critically injured. The CCTV footage shows the attacker arriving on a motorcycle, targeting the victims, and escaping alone after firing multiple rounds. Local authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the shooter. Police are examining the footage and questioning potential witnesses to determine the motive behind the attack. Triple Murder in Lucknow Caught on Camera: Three of Family Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Malihabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Attacker Fires at 2 Men in Public, Flees on Bike

Nanded, Maharashtra: CCTV footage of the Nanded shooting, showing the attacker arriving on a bike, firing at 2 people, and fleeing alone. One of the victim is critically injured, while one died pic.twitter.com/tAeHVsHVbk — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)