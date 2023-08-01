Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan by Delhi Police Special Cell, stated Special CP HGS Dhaliwal on Tuesday. He escaped to Dubai using a bogus passport that was issued in the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja, a person who lived in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar. Later, he boarded a plane for Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and was imprisoned there, a CBI official told Hindustan Times. Punjab: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case Accused Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh Killed in Goindwal Sahib Jail Fight.

Sachin Bishnoi Extradited to India From Azerbaijan

