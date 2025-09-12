Panic in Noida’s Sector 51 ended on Wednesday evening after a snake that had slithered into the casing of a decorative ceiling light was finally rescued by a forest department team. The reptile, which triggered alarm when spotted glowing inside the light fixture, was released safely at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, officials confirmed to TOI. The incident, captured on video, had gone viral after the family initially suspected a wiring fault but instead discovered the snake moving inside the bulb’s glow. Residents said snakes often emerge during the monsoon but its presence inside a ceiling light was unprecedented. “Nearby vacant plots used for dumping waste attract snakes and other animals. We hope authorities take action,” said house owner Chaman Mavi. The Sector 51 Residents Welfare Association reiterated complaints about poor waste management, stressing that unmonitored vacant plots continue to enable wildlife intrusion into residential areas. Snake Hunting in Kerala: 2 Men Kill Python, Cook Its Meat at Panapuzha in Kannur; Arrested After Police Seize Parts of Reptile and Cooked Curry.

Snake Inside Ceiling Light Rescued After Panic in Noida’s Sector 51

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

