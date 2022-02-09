Anna Hazare, a social activist, announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 against the Maharashtra government policy to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores. However, supermarkets near places of worship and educational institutes will not be permitted to sell wine.

Maharashtra cabinet on January 27 passed a proposal that is allow to sell wine in the supermarkets and walk-in shops in the state.

Social activist Anna Hazare announces an indefinite hunger strike from 14 February against the Maharashtra government over its decision to sell wine supermarkets and walk-in stores. pic.twitter.com/Zv79JD8iYm — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

