Sonia Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after her health condition reportedly worsened on Sunday, June 15. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital informed that Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the gastro department due to stomach-related problem and is under observation. Sources indicate that a team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition. National Herald Case: Delhi Court Issues Notice to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi in ‘Money Laundering’ Case.

Sonia Gandhi Health Update

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She has been admitted to the gastro department due to stomach-related problem and is under observation: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital pic.twitter.com/LT40WAYD1L — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

