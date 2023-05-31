SpiceJet passengers caused a commotion at the Mumbai Airport by fighting with the ground crew there due to an error in the flight itinerary. The delay was more than three hours. Angering passengers and airport officials can be seen fighting in several videos on social media while a SpiceJet flight is in the background. According to the information obtained, the scheduled flight was from Mumbai to Goa on Tuesday, and passengers were not provided with any amenities during their protracted wait because of the delayed flight. SpiceJet Flight Passenger Shares Photos and Videos of Smoke in Cabin, Alleges Oxygen Masks Didn’t Deploy; Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts.

SpiceJet Flight Gets Delayed and Rescheduled Multiple Times

#bycotspicejet #DGCA @AirportDelhi @SpicejetS @DGCAIndia Spice jet SG8293 flight delayed by spicejet from 20:10 pm dated 30.05.23 to 05:00am 31.05.23 and rescheduled by 4 times, which is still expected. No arrangement of water,food,stay by them.Nobody caring for passengers pain. pic.twitter.com/O5QpggyCTV — Satish Raj (@satish4111) May 30, 2023

Passengers Seen Upset and Angry at Airport

#SpiceJet flight SG455 (Bom to Goa)revised their flight timings multiple times and still delayed. Passengers waiting from 1pm at the airport.Initially flight was suppose to depart at 3:05pm,then 6:10pm &then 7:05pm and still we are at #Mumbaiairport @flyspicejet @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/ZLGG5ZZqYC — Shweta Verma (@shwetaa_verma) January 20, 2023

Another User Share Similar Issues With Delhi-Gorakhpur Flight

