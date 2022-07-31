Five children were drowned on Sunday, July 31 in the Anupgarh area of ​​Sri Ganganagar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the 5 children.

"The untimely death of many children due to drowning in Anupgarh area of ​​Sri Ganganagar is very sad". "Praying to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss". "My sympathies are with him in this hour of immense pain". Peace!!!, said Lok Sabha Speaker in a tweet.

Check Tweet Here:

श्रीगंगानगर के अनूपगढ़ क्षेत्र में डूबने से कई बच्चों की असामयिक मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें तथा शोक संतप्त परिजनों को इस आघात को सहन करने की शक्ति दें। असीम पीड़ा की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके साथ हैं। ॐ शांति!!! — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 31, 2022

