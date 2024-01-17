In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, a woman died all of a sudden after she suffered a cardiac arrest in Karimnagar district. The deceased woman has been identified as Rajmani (40). A user shared a video on X, saying that the woman died of cardiac arrest. The 29-second video clip shows Rajmani dancing while taking part in Bhogi celebrations during the Sankranti festival. As the video moves further, she collapses on the ground after suffering cardiac arrest. The alleged incident is said to have taken place during the Makar Sankranti festival at Kalvala village in Shankarapatnam mandal of Telangana's Karimnagar. Telangana Road Accident: Couple Flung into Air and Thrown into Nearby Field after Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike While Overtaking; Cyberabad Police Shares Video.

Cardiac Arrest During Makar Sankranti Celebration in Telangana

A woman by name Rajmani (40) died, reportedly of #CardiacArrest, she was collapsed while dancing on Bhogi celebrations during #Sankranti festival at Kalvala village in Shankarapatnam mandal of #Karimnagar district, Telangana.#heartattack #Telangana #Sankranthi #CardiacArrest pic.twitter.com/7zZwWG0HaJ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 16, 2024

