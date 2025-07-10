Following a spike in sudden heart attack-related deaths—especially among the youth—in Karnataka’s Hassan district, panic has gripped the public. Over 23 cardiac deaths were reported in just 40 days, including six victims aged 19–25. As fear spreads, thousands are crowding Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru and Bengaluru for precautionary heart check-ups. Visuals show massive queues outside the hospital from early morning. The hospital reported an 8% rise in patient footfall. Dr KS Sadananda of Jayadeva Mysuru urged people not to panic or believe rumours, warning that overcrowding could impact treatment. He advised seeking nearby medical help and emphasised lifestyle changes over panic-driven hospital visits. Heart Attack Increase in Winter: Heart Attacks, Heart Failure Incidences Rise During Winter Season, Says General Physician Dr Tarun Sahni (Watch Video).

Sudden Death Scare Sparks Panic in Karnataka

Panic in Karnataka after Hassan heart attack surge Mysuru: Massive rush at hospitals for heart check-up India Today's @snehamordani joins us for more on the story#Hassan #Karnataka #HeartAttacks #Mysuru | @anjileeistwal pic.twitter.com/ZuEzr9X9bu — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 9, 2025

