The Mumbai local train services will be affected on both the Central and Harbour lines on Sunday, December 8, 2024, due to a mega block. On the Central Line, the fast line services between Matunga and Mulund will be impacted from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM, with trains being diverted to the slow line, causing a 15-minute delay. The Harbour Line will also experience disruptions, with several services from CSMT to Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel being cancelled, and UP Harbour line trains from Bandra and Goregaon to CSMT also facing cancellations. Passengers travelling on the Harbour line will be allowed to travel via the Main and Western lines. The Kurla-Panvel section will have special trains running during the block period. Passengers are advised to check for updates and plan accordingly. Weather Forecast Today, December 7: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mega Block on December 8

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)