The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination. While rejecting the plea, the apex court said that the request to postpone NEET-PG 2022 cannot be entertained as it would affect patient care and doctors' career; the needs of patient care is paramount.

