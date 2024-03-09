A video going viral on social media shows NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule sharing a hug with Sunetra Pawar in Maharashtra. The seven-second video clip shared by news agency ANI shows Supriya Sule sharing a warm hug with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar while going for darshan at Kamleshwar Temple in Jalochi village in Baramati tehsil. NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule Plays Badminton in Saree During an Election Campaign in Baramati (Watch Video).

Supriya Sule Hugs Sunetra Pawar

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule shared a hug with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar while going for darshan at Kamleshwar Temple in Jalochi village in Baramati tehsil. (8.03) pic.twitter.com/1kWbevDZPF — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

