A protest broke out in Delhi today, August 26, after former Planning Commission member Syeda Saiyidain Hameed’s controversial remarks on Bangladeshi nationals staying in India resurfaced. A group of people, including members of the Hindu Sena, disrupted an event she attended, entering the venue with placards and raising slogans. The uproar came in response to Hameed’s earlier statement that "Bangladeshis can stay here (in India)," made during an interaction with journalists in Assam, where she argued that the country had enough space to accommodate people from outside. Her comments came while addressing issues of polarisation and the alleged victimisation of Bengali-speaking Muslims. Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Cheques Amounting to INR 10,000 Each to 18,370 Members of SHGs Under MMMUA.

Hindu Sena Disrupts Syeda Hameed's Event in Delhi

Hindu Sena Members Storm Event, Protest Against Syeda Hameed in Delhi (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)

‘Bangladeshis Can Stay in India', Says Syeda Hameed

This is Syeda Hameed, former member of the Planning Commission during congress era. Just look at the audacity! If she feels so strongly about the “rights” of illegal Bangladeshis in Assam, why doesn’t she accommodate them in her own home? Perhaps her like-minded friends can also… pic.twitter.com/7ZVdtx3uDc — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) August 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)