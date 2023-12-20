Efforts are on to rescue people stranded in various parts of Tamil Nadu amid severe waterlogging. On Wednesday, December 20, Special Train Vanchi Maniyachi reached Egmore Station carrying people from Srivaikuntam stranded due to floods. A video shared by ANI showed the rescued people disembarking from the train and leaving the railway platform. Passengers can be seen standing in a queue as the railway officials distributed packed food and water bottles at the exit gate. Tamil Nadu Rains: Buildings Go Under Water in Tirunelveli As River in Spate After Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video). Special Train Vanchi Maniyachi Carrying Stranded People Reach Egmore:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Special train Vanchi Maniyachi reaches Egmore railway station from Srivaikuntam rescuing people stranded due to floods. pic.twitter.com/pg25TBzbwf — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

