A state transport bus collided with a truck near Thirumanjolai in the Sivaganga district on Monday (April 03). As many as 47 persons were boarded onto the bus. Three women died and seven others got injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to Sivaganga Hospital for treatment, confirmed the Madhusudhan Reddy, DC. Uttarakhand Accident: 22 People Injured After Bus Falls into Ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun Road (Watch Video).

Bus Collided in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu | A state transport bus collided with a truck near Thirumanjolai in the Sivaganga district 47 people were travelling on the bus. Three women died and seven others got injured in the accident. They have been admitted to Sivaganga Hospital for treatment: Madhusudhan… pic.twitter.com/Hc8GTkUGE9 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)