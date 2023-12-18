Severe waterlogging grips several parts of Tamil Nadu as incessant rainfall lashes the region. The Meteorological Department  (IMD) has issued warnings of cyclonic winds affecting the eastern coastal areas and the Gulf of Mannar. In Nilgiris, relentless rain lashes multiple areas, exacerbating the flooding situation. Thoothukudi District declares a holiday for schools and colleges on December 18 as the region grapples with heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogged streets and railway subways in Kovilpatti. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of State, Holiday Declared in All Schools in Chennai (Watch Video).

Waterlogging in  Thoothukudi

Heavy Rainfall in Tirunelveli

Kanniyakumari Streets Waterlogged

Nilgiris Faces Heavy Rainfall

