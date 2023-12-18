Severe waterlogging grips several parts of Tamil Nadu as incessant rainfall lashes the region. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of cyclonic winds affecting the eastern coastal areas and the Gulf of Mannar. In Nilgiris, relentless rain lashes multiple areas, exacerbating the flooding situation. Thoothukudi District declares a holiday for schools and colleges on December 18 as the region grapples with heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogged streets and railway subways in Kovilpatti. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of State, Holiday Declared in All Schools in Chennai (Watch Video).

Waterlogging in Thoothukudi

#WATCH | Parts of Tamil Nadu witness severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall (Visuals from Thoothukudi) pic.twitter.com/ZFvYV6WIPk — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

#WATCH | Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu: Railway subway waterlogged in Kovilpatti as heavy rainfall continues in the area Thoothukudi District Collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow, December 18, due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/cP6FA6hPPA — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

#WATCH | Incessant rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in several parts of Tamil Nadu (Visuals from Thoothukudi) pic.twitter.com/vveWVn4FYT — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Heavy Rainfall in Tirunelveli

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains in Tirunelveli create flood-like situations; visuals from Courtallam Waterfalls and Manimutharu Waterfalls pic.twitter.com/q2sAjZAqAa — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Torrential downpours strike southern Tamil Nadu! ️ People in affected districts are moving to safer areas as heavy rains are predicted for the next 36 hours. Stay safe, #TNRains! #தென்தமிழ்நாடு #கனமழை pic.twitter.com/Z6Q28pfp2Z — X (@YourXInbox) December 17, 2023

Kanniyakumari Streets Waterlogged

#WATCH | Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu: Streets in Nagercoil waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/SjraUNKKve — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Nilgiris Faces Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | Rain lashes several parts of Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. (Visuals from Kotagiri) pic.twitter.com/ReAs5k8qjH — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)