Two thieves in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district tried to steal liquor from a government-run liquor shop by drilling a hole into the wall. However, they were caught red-handed by the police. A video of this incident went viral on Social media on Sunday evening. According to report, the men had originally planned to sell the stolen liquor but changed their plans and decided to enjoy the drinks before taking off.

Watch Video:

Two men drilled a hole in the wall of a liquor shop & were boozing inside when caught redhanded by a patrol police in Thiruvallur district. The men had planned to steal the liquor bottles but decided to booze before taking off when they were caught @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/zF9MoRjlUX — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)