Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS) stocks opened in green today, July 10. As soon as the stock market opened for business, shares of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS) started to trade at INR 3,394.90. Notably, stocks of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS) rose by INR 11.10 or 0.33 per cent in early trade. Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 4,592.25 on August 30 last year. Ashok Leyland Share Price Today, July 10: Ashok Leyland Limited Stocks Open on Positive Note As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Tata Consultancy Share Price Today, July 10, 2025

Shares of Tata Consultancy opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

