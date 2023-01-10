In a tragic road accident, five people were killed and one person was injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a canal on the side of the road, near Jagdevpur in Siddipet district of Telangana on Tuesday. News Agency ANI reported that the injured person was sent to a hospital for treatment and bodies were recovered from the canal. "The identities of the persons involved in the road accident have not been known yet but the probe is underway," Siddipet CP Swetha said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Gujarat-Bound Car Hits Truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar; Three Dead and Four Injured.

Telangana Road Accident:

Telangana | 5 dead & 1 injured after a car fell into a canal in the Jagadevpur, Siddipet district. The injured person was sent to a hospital for treatment & bodies were recovered from the canal. Their identities have not been known yet but the probe is underway: SiddipetCP Swetha pic.twitter.com/4TV5BOep8E — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

