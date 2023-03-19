Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday (March 19), attended a book-releasing event -- Maati ke Mahayondha. He said that the greatest gift one could give to someone is a good book, and if that is a history book then it is more precious. He was trying to explain how precious books are. Also, he gave special space to history books. Shah Rukh Khan is Writing a Book and Pathaan Star Reveals Latest Update on the Same in His New #AskSRK Session.

'Books Are Greatest Gifts...'

The greatest gift one generation can give to another is a good book & if that is a history book then that gift is even more precious: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 'Maati ke Mahayodha' book release — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2023

