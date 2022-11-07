Two of the eight African cheetahs, who were flown in from Namibia and released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park in mid-September, have made their first kill within 24 hours of being released into a larger enclosure. They brought down a spotted deer. The milestone is significant in the process of introduction of cheetahs at Kuno because it indicates that the wild cats are willing to adapt to their new home. Cheetahs Get Quarantine Clearance, To Be Released in Kuno National Park; 2 Released in Acclimatisation Enclosure (Watch Video)

Cheetahs Make First Kill:

Two African cheetahs make their first kill within 24 hours of being released into larger enclosure at Kuno national park — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2022

Cheetahs Released into Bigger Enclosure:

Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/UeAGcs8YmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022

