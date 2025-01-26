The 76th Republic Parade is underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi. During the Republic Day parade, Madhya Pradesh's tableau was showcased. The tableau of Madhya Pradesh featured cheetahs, which were successfully reintroduced at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The Kuno National Park is located on the banks of the Kuno River in Sheopur district. Ratan Tata Featured in Republic Day Parade 2025: Jharkhand Tableau Includes Bust of Late Industrialist To Pay Tributes to Him (See Photos and Videos).

Madhya Pradesh's Tableau Showcases Successful Reintroduction of Cheetahs

#RepublicDay🇮🇳: Madhya Pradesh’s tableau showcased during the 76th #RepublicDay Parade on Kartavya Path, in Delhi The tableau showcases the successful reintroduction of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park, located on the banks of the Kuno River in Sheopur district. (Source:… pic.twitter.com/bX0QX2wgQd — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

