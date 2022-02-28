The UEFA on Monday put an end to their partnership with Russian sponsors Gazprom amidst Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine. A statement on UEFA's official Twitter handle confirmed the development.

See UEFA's Official Statement Here:

UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024. — UEFA (@UEFA) February 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)