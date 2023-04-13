Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was on Thursday killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh STF team. Atiq's son Asad was involved in the shootout case of Umesh Pal. A reward of five lakh rupees has also been declared on him. Police have also killed Ghulam in the encounter. Earlier probe by UP police revealed that the gangster's son Mohammad Asad played a key role in the planning and execution of February 24 attack in Dhoomanganj. Umesh Pal Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh Police Double Reward on Atiq Ahmed's Wife Shaista Parveen From Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

Atiq Ahmed’s Son Killed

Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign… pic.twitter.com/dAIS6iMM3G — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)