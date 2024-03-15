A coaching center operator allegedly impregnated a class 9 girl student and killed her after she refused for abortion in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Sanjay Patel. According to reports, the latter killed the minor by stuffing polythene in her mouth. After killing the girl, he packed her body in a sack and left it inside a train. The incident reportedly took place on February 19. The accused has been arrested by the UP Police, and a probe has been initiated in the matter. Girl Raped and Impregnated: Man Arrested for Raping, Marrying Minor After Alert Mumbai Doctors Flag Victim's Pregnancy; Husband Booked Under POCSO Act.

Man Impregnates and Kills Class 9 Girl Student in Varanasi

मुंह मे पन्नी ठूंस कर और रस्सी से हाथ-पैर बांधकर कोचिंग छात्रा की लाश को ट्रेन में छोड़ दिया वाराणसी में कोचिंग सेंटर संचालक संजय पटेल ने कोचिंग में पढ़ने आई 9वीं की छात्रा को प्रेमजाल में फंसाया, गर्भवती हुई तो एबॉर्शन के लिए कहा, छात्रा ने मना किया संजय ने छात्रा को मार डाला। pic.twitter.com/boVigtuVTx — SYED SHOEB (@SyedSho43211335) March 15, 2024

