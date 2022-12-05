Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be exercising his voting right at 9 am in Ahmedabad. PM Modi also urged everyone to cast their vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM." In the second phase, a total of 93 constituencies will be going to polls. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 2 Polling: Voting Begins in 93 Constituencies, 833 Candidates in Fray.

PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers:

Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

