Several armed men attacked the bouncer in a cafe in Angel Mall in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The attack allegedly took place when the bouncer allegedly stopped them from entering. More details are awaited. Double Murder Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Father-Son Duo Killed in Broad Daylight in Azamgarh, CCTV Video of Killing Surfaces.

Uttar Pradesh Brawl Video

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: Armed men attacked the bouncer in a cafe in Angel Mall in Kaushambi. 20.11.2023 (Video Source: Cafe) pic.twitter.com/oPi831dT9V — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

