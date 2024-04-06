A video going viral on social media shows a police team trying to overpower a man resisting arrest bid in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The 6-minute 55-second video clip shows a team of police trying to arrest a man who has been accused of attempting to murder in a family dispute case. As the video moves further, the police team can be seen trying to overpower the man as he resists their bid to arrest him. Later, the cops are seen arresting the man, putting him in a car and taking him away. The man is said to have been accused of attempted murder in a family dispute case. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Panic Engulfs After Burnt Body Found in Car Near Mathura Farm, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Resists Arrest as Police Team Try to Overpower Him

A video of a police team trying to overpower a man resisting arrest has surfaced from Mathura, UP. The raiding team later bundled the man, accused of attempt to murder in family dispute case, in a car and took him away. pic.twitter.com/YsEjRqbTMx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 5, 2024

