School holidays have been announced in Uttar Pradesh until June 30 due to the heatwave. According to the news agency ANI, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council said that schools up to Class 8 will remain closed till June 30 in the state in view of the scorching heat. According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), North India is finally expected to see relief beginning Saturday, June 14, after weeks of extreme heatwave conditions. The weather agency also said that Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are on Orange Alert through the weekend. India Weather Forecast: Monsoon 2025 Likely to Cover Most Parts of Northwest India by June 25, Predicts IMD.

Schools up to Class 8 Will Remain Closed Till June 30

In view of the scorching heat, schools up to class 8 will remain closed till June 30 in the state: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council pic.twitter.com/tClt2BJFJ3 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2025

