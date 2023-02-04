A man allegedly set his own house ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after his father refused to give him money to buy liquor. The incident took place at Shyamnagar under Lisadi gate police station on Saturday afternoon. The accused was absconding after the incident. Video showing the house on fire has surfaced on social media. Angered over his father’s refusal to give him money to buy liquor, the man set his own house on fire. Uttar Pradesh: Man Sits Inside Sewer, Drinks Tea to Protest Against Negligence by Civic Authorities in Moradabad (Watch Video).

Man Sets Own House on Fire:

