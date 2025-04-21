Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has targeted the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government and its Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after a dead worm was allegedly found in a pre-packed breakfast given in the Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train. Reportedly, a passenger travelling on the Vande Bharat Express from Patna to Howrah alleged serious negligence in food safety after discovering a dead worm in his pre-packaged breakfast. The incident has sparked outrage among co-passengers and prompted a formal complaint to railway authorities. "A worm was found in the breakfast served in Vande Bharat ‼️ Part time Railway Minister and full time reel minister Ashwini Vaishnav never gets tired of sharing reels of Vande Bharat train but the actual truth is something else. Recently, a worm was found in the breakfast packet of a passenger travelling in Vande Bharat Express from Patna to Howrah. Many such cases have come to light before this. Reel Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, won't you share the video?, (sic)," AAP wrote in a X post in Hindi as the party took a swipe at the minister. Vande Bharat Train Targetted in West Bengal: Miscreants Pelt Stones at Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Near Hatpuraini Halt Railway Station, 1 Coach's Window Glass Damaged.

AAP Takes Swipe at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw After Worm Found in Vande Bharat Express Breakfast

