The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, which travels at 110 km per hour, was launched recently in a splendid way for the benefit of passengers. It has been even a month since its inauguration that an incident has marred its journey. Recently, the express had to be halted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a passenger lit up a cigarette inside the toilet of the semi-fast train. This triggered the alarm of the express to ring, causing panic among the passengers. When the staff checked the CCTV in the Vande Bharat Express, they realised that the alarm was set off by cigarette smoke. PM Narendra Modi Virtually Flags Off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Train.

Vande Bharat Express Train Halted

