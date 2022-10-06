Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited Jammu and Kashmir where he attended several events. Amit Shah also addressed a public gathering in Baramulla. Prior to his speech, Shah directed security personnel to remove bullet-proof glass from the podium. The video of bullet-proof glass being removed from the podium is widely shared on social media. Netizens said Shah sent a strong message to extremists by removing the bullet-proof glass. Video: Amit Shah Halts Speech for Azan in Kashmir’s Baramulla, Gets a Round of Applause From Audience

Watch Videos:

VIDEO: Just before addressing the gathering in #Baramulla, J&K today, Home Minister @AmitShah ji had his bullet proof glass removed. pic.twitter.com/gSMM4uMtMi — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 5, 2022

Just before addressing the gathering in Baramulla, J&K today, Home Minister @AmitShah ji had his bullet proof glass removed from his podium. Strong message sent out! pic.twitter.com/LQnF8Qa7JL — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 5, 2022

A very strong message against terrorism! Just before addressing the gathering in Baramulla, J&K today, Home Minister @AmitShah ji had his bullet proof glass removed. pic.twitter.com/iU5qzWsqdC — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) October 5, 2022

