In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen hitting a man for demanding bribe in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the man, an officer was allegedly thrashed by an ASHA worker for demanding bribe at the Primary Health Center of Bardah police station area limit. The woman even threw a chair at the officer. Reports also said that ASHA workers were making rounds of the health center for a long time for payment. Video: NCP MP Supriya Sule Helps Clear Traffic Jam on Maharashtra Highway.

Officer Thrashed by Asha Worker Women in UP

