A husband and wife riding a new bike in Gondia had a terrible experience when their bike suddenly caught fire. The husband and wife have narrowly escaped from this incident. Interestingly, the man had bought this bike ten days ago. The incident took place in Gondia city. The husband and wife were riding a bike when suddenly the motorcycle caught fire. The fire was so intense that within a short time the bike was completely burnt. The motorcycle driver immediately stopped the bike as soon as he realized that the bike was on fire. The wife and the man jumped out of the bike and narrowly escaped. As soon as the bike was on fire, the locals rushed to help and tried to extinguish the fire with water. However, by then the bike was burnt. Video: Moving Car Catches Fire in Udaipur’s Jhadol, Occupants Escape Unhurt

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)