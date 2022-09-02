A video has surfaced on social media from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh were a man can be seen dancing to Bollywood song ‘Tamanche pe disco’ with a pistol in his hand at his birthday party. It is not known who the birthday party was thrown for. The video shows a young man brandishing a pistol while dancing to the music while others dance alongside him. They seem to be drunk. Aligarh police has registered a case in the matter and further investigation is on.

Watch Video:

मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर विवेचना प्रचलित है, उपरोक्त व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए टीम गठित की गई । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) September 2, 2022

