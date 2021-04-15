Visakhapatnam: Father of Rape Survivor Kills 6 Members of Rapist's Family

Andhra Pradesh: 6 members of a family killed by a man whose daughter was allegedly raped by a member of the said family; the alleged rapist is absconding. The incident occurred in Juttada village of Visakhapatnam district. Police team present at the spot, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/Uu2PcOMQdR — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

