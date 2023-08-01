In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a Vistara aircraft engine was reportedly hit by a tow truck at Mumbai Airport. As per news agency ANI, the Vistara aircraft engine was hit by a tow truck during pushback at Mumbai airport earlier today, August 1. Later, the Vistara flight was made ready to depart from Mumbai airport to Kolkata. All 140 passengers on board are said to be safe. Tata-Owned Air India and Vistara Airlines Enter Into Interline Partnership.

Vistara Aircraft Engine Hit by Tow Truck

