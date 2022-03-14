Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday over the Lakhisarai incident involving the alleged misbehaviour of policemen with Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. A tussle erupted between Nitish Kumar and Sinha during the Question Hour in state Assembly and the chief minister said that the latter was openly violating the constitution.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha had a heated exchange over whether a matter (Lakhisarai case) being probed by the govt which has also been referred to the privilege committee could be raised on the floor of the House "again and again" pic.twitter.com/xITtjPjEZB — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)