Congress supporters attempted to block the route of the convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Telangana's Kamareddy on Friday when the finance minister is on a three-day visit to the state as part of 'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana'. Following this, several supporters were detained by the police. Later, BJP workers hit the streets in support of Sitharaman and raised slogans.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Congress supporters attempted to block the route of convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kamareddy, Telangana today; they were detained. Later, BJP supporters hit the streets in support of the Minister&raised slogans. Police intervened&cleared the route pic.twitter.com/c3Yy6EveYn — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

