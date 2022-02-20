A 19-year-old boy, who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills this evening was rescued with the help of an Indian Air Force helicopter on Sunday. The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the Chickballapur police and the Indian Air Force. Though he was trapped and unable to move, the young man had the presence of mind to contact the police and his family in Delhi informing them about his situation.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Karnataka | Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills this evening pic.twitter.com/KaMN7zBKAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)