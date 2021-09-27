Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen dancing with locals on Monday. Chouhan was spotted dancing during his Jandarshan Yatra in Khargone. A large number of people had gathered in Khargone during Chouhan's Jandarshan Yatra from Raigaon to Kothi. The Jandarshan yatra began from the Raigaon Assembly constituency in the Satna district. During the 23-km yatra, the Chief Minister held small meetings and interacted with the public.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dances with locals during his Jandarshan Yatra in Khargone. pic.twitter.com/0DiE8IQgT6 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

