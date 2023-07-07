There will be water cut in a few areas of Navi Mumbai today, July 7. The main pipeline of the Hetawane Dam suffered damage on July 6 after a container truck collided with it. As a consequence, residents of Dronagiri, Kharghar, and Ulwe nodes in Navi Mumbai will face a temporary cut in water supply on Friday, July 7. According to reports, the authorities have swiftly responded to the situation and are working diligently to restore the pipeline, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the affected areas. Mumbai Shocker: Driver Brings 20-Year-Old Businesswoman to Isolated Place on Mumbai-Goa Highway, Molests Her Inside Cab; Investigation Launched.

Damaged Pipeline Disrupts Supply

#WATCH | There will be no #watersupply in #Dronagiri, #Kharghar and #Ulwe nodes on Friday morning (July 7) as the main pipeline of #HetawaneDam was damaged after a container truck hit it on Thursday afternoon.#navimumbai pic.twitter.com/Zrp24os5sf — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 6, 2023

