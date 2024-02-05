Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the ‘Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India’s Resilient Future’ Summit in Delhi on Monday, February 5, 2024. During his speech, the latter said, “We controlled terrorism with the zero-tolerance policy, secured our borders, and made many legal changes to make a strong legal framework. With comprehensive and meaningful changes NIA and UAPA have been empowered.” These changes will enable our agencies to investigate outside of the country as well, in addition to having the rights to track the finances of terror outfits. NIA has played a major role in demolishing the terror financing ecosystem, he added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka on February 10, Will Hold Discuss With State Party Leadership for Upcoming Polls.

Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Summit in Delhi

#WATCH | Addressing the "Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India’s Resilient Future" Summit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "We controlled terrorism with the zero-tolerance policy, secured our borders, and made many legal changes to make a strong legal framework. With… pic.twitter.com/3adn5TBKxM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)