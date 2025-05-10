The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the weather forecast for May 10, highlighting a mix of cloudy skies and rain across major cities. Mumbai will remain generally cloudy with temperatures peaking at 33 degrees Celsius, while Delhi is likely to experience light rain or drizzle under a cloudy sky, with a high of 37 degrees Celsius. Chennai too will see cloudy skies and light rain at 37 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru may witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with a high of 32 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad is expected to see partly cloudy skies and possible thunderstorms or duststorms. Shimla will remain cool with thunderstorms and rain, while Kolkata will be mainly clear with temperatures soaring to 39 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, May 09: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

