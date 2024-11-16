The Indian National Congress (INC) has expelled Jayashree Patil from the party for six years after she contested as an independent candidate in the Sangli Assembly constituency against the party's official candidate. This decision came in response to her violation of party discipline by running in the elections despite the party already fielding a candidate in the same constituency for the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, under the leadership of State President Nana Patole, took action following clear instructions from Patole. In the official expulsion letter, the Congress Party stated that Patil's actions breached the party's rules and harmed its collective efforts in the upcoming elections. Election Commission Asks BJP, Congress Chiefs to Comment on Complaints Filed by Both Parties Against Each Other for Poll Code Violation.

