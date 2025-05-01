Investors and traders should note that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed today, May 1, due to the Maharashtra Day festival. According to the share market holiday list for 2025, both exchanges—the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will be closed for trading on Thursday, May 1. This means there will be no trading activity in the equity, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments. Every year, Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, is observed to commemorate the formation of the state from the erstwhile Bombay State in 1960. The states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were carved out as separate states on May 1, 1960. Trading will resume on both exchanges (NSE and BSE) on Friday, May 2. Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: NSE and BSE To Stay Closed for 1 Day This Month; Check Share Market Holiday Date for the Month of May.

Is Share Market Open or Closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day 2025?

