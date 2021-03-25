Dilip Ghosh Defends His 'Bermuda Shorts' Jibe at Mamata Banerjee:

She's our CM, we expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal’s culture. A woman showing her legs in saree is inappropriate. People are objecting. I found it objectionable so i spoke: WB BJP Chief on his reported remark that CM should wear bermuda shorts to show injured leg pic.twitter.com/7xSFdbKTgr — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

