Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav, along with party leader Ajay Maken and other senior members, released a booklet titled ‘Mauka Mauka Har Baar Dhokha’. The booklet targets both the BJP and AAP governments, accusing them of misleading the people of Delhi. At the launch event, Yadav criticized the BJP-led central government for its alleged failures on several fronts, including economic policies and public welfare. He also took aim at the AAP government in Delhi, claiming that it had failed to deliver on key promises made to the residents of the capital. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Releases First List of 21 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Picks Sandeep Dikshit for Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi Seat.

Congress Releases Booklet Against BJP and AAP Governments Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

#WATCH | Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav, party leader Ajay Maken and others release 'Mauka Mauka Har Baar Dhokha' booklet against BJP and AAP Govt in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/I8mA0MUS6F — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)