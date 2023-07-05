In a significant development, the Election Commission of India has received a petition from Ajit Pawar, staking his claim to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol, news agency ANI reported on July 5. This move comes amidst an ongoing power struggle within the NCP. The EC has also recieved a caveat from Jayant Patil, indicating that the disqualification process against nine NCP MLAs has been initiated. Sharad Pawar Appoints Supriya Sule and Praful Patel As NCP Working Presidents (Watch Video).

Power Struggle Erupts in NCP:

Election Commission of India has received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to Nationalist Congress Party and party symbol. The commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil that they have initiated disqualification process against 9 MLAs: Sources pic.twitter.com/Flqqn0ojph — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

